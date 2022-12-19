Central Maine Power estimates '95 percent' restoration by end of Monday

At the peak, more than 73,000 customers lost power at one point, with a total of 120,800 impacted over the course of the snowstorm that started Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Central Maine Power leadership provided updates on its power restoration efforts on Monday after a weekend storm of heavy, wet snow knocked out electricity to tens of thousands across the state.

Adam Desrosiers, CMP's vice president of electric operations, said as of 12:26 p.m. on Monday 17,073 customers were dealing with outages.

At the peak, more than 73,000 customers lost power at one point, with a total of 120,800 impacted—about 18 percent of the utility's customer base—over the course of the snowstorm that started Friday.

"We're hoping to make really good progress today. The weather's good," Desrosiers said. "Our goal is to get everyone's power back on by the end of the day [Monday]."

He added some remote areas could take additional time, but expected about 95 percent of customers should have power back by the end of the day Monday.

Central Maine Power brought in hundreds of contracted crews. On Saturday, the company had more than 1,000 resources working on restoration efforts, including about 200 internal CMP line crews, 220 contractor lineworkers including from CMP’s Avangrid sister companies in Connecticut and New York, and 238 tree workers out on the system.

More than 580 additional lineworkers arrived Saturday to assist Sunday. On Sunday, CMP got help from about 300 lineworkers from Eversource in New Hampshire, which started helping Monday.

"For that amount of customers [without power], it's on the higher end of [the] number of crews that we would typically have engaged to respond, but with the level of damage and the slow progress we were making with getting into some of these areas, we definitely needed to bring in more crews," Desrosiers said.

Those crews are working 17 hours on and seven hours off, with night crews resting during the day and working all night, Desrosiers added.

Of the roughly 17,000 customers without power on Monday afternoon, about 11,000 were in the utility's "Bridgton District," which includes the towns of Fryeburg, Paris, Oxford, and Norway.

"We've got a lot of wire and trees down. There was significant heavy, wet snow in that area, probably the most we saw across our entire service territory. That was the worst-hit area," Desrosiers said. "Even yesterday [Sunday] there [were] roads we couldn't get down yet. They were bringing in loaders and equipment to get the roads open."

Desrosiers said the restoration has been "slow-going," and as temperatures warm and snow melts off tree limbs, it falls on lines and causes additional outages.

"We get something on and then an hour later, it goes back out again," he said. "It's challenging because you make progress and then you start to go backward again."

"We're not stopping until every customer's power is back on," Desrosiers added.

The work does not stop there. CMP is already preparing for Friday's upcoming wind and rain storm, expected to bring gusts of at least 55 miles per hour.

Desrosiers said the company plans to retain a lot of the contracted crews from this past weekend's storm to do a "circuit sweep": a full inspection of the system to make any last-minute repairs before the next storm.

"That's our next focus. We're going to pivot immediately to planning for that event as soon as we finish restoration from this event," he said. "I already told my family that I will be working on Christmas Day. That's our job. That's what we owe our customers."

The company announced in March that it would invest $27 million in vegetation management: trimming trees to reduce outages.

Desrosiers said in March that 87 percent of outages each year are because of trees and branches falling on power lines. Maine is the most heavily forested state in the nation, and trees are one of the most common causes of power outages.

He said the $27 million is the most the company has ever spent on tree trimming, which is included as part of the Maine Public Utilities Commission's approved rate plan.

"Our infrastructure is aging, and we have to continue to invest and invest more if we want to improve the reliability," Desrosiers said in March. "It's always a balance where we want to invest and improve the reliable service that we provide, but we also want to be conscientious to the rates that our customers have to pay. Maintaining the vegetation around our line is key to providing reliable, safe service for our customers."

Trimming trees, however, is regulated. Desrosiers said the largest contributor to tree-related outages is "out of right-of-way" trees falling from outside the area the crews trim on a yearly basis.

In this past weekend's storm, 60 to 70 percent of issues were those or the canopy above the conductors that came onto the wires, Desrosiers estimated.

He said CMP is working with the PUC on its current rate case, and asking for permission to restructure the funding and annual investment for vegetation management.

That plan would extend the five-year trimming cycle to a six-year cycle, but spend more money on "hazard trees" outside the allowed trim zone and removing the canopy over three-phase portions of the circuit.

In most cases, the "hazard trees"—trees falling on lines—are on private property, so crews have to get permission from the property owner to remove them.

That expanded permission area would start in the first quarter of 2023 if the PUC allows it.

"We see that as going to be a huge benefit when it comes to reliability if we get approval to proceed in that manner," Desrosiers said.