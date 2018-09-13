AUGUSTA (AP) - The U.S. Census Bureau says household income in Maine increased again last year, but still lags behind national levels.

According to federal statistics released Thursday, the state's median household income was $56,227 in 2017 - an almost 4 percent increase from 2016. The Portland Press Herald reports the median U.S. household income was about $60,336 and the median income of New England was about $71,494.

The estimates have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent. The new estimates are part of the American Community Survey, an annual look at social and economic indicators at the state, county and city level.

Maine state economist Amanda Rector says the state's latest household income levels increased by a larger percentage than the rest of New England, making up ground.

