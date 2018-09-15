PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- In an effort to end sexual violence through raising funds and awareness, the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center is once again holding their annual Celebrity Dinner.

The money raised at the dinner allows the Center to help provide victims of abuse and assault with the services they need to put their lives back together move forward happier, healthier, and safer. Director Donna Strickler says the Center makes about 1,500 contacts a year, and unfortunately many victims are children who have suffered sexual abuse. While Strickler says her team is hearing from more assault reporters than ever before, she believes that is because there is more visibility of the subject and more people have access to the Center.

For more information, you can contact the Center at 207-377-1010. For confidential support at any time, call 1-800-871-7741.

This is the 19th year for the Celebrity Dinner, in which Maine celebrities wait tables and compete to collect the most tips for the Center. Organizers from the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center are hoping to top last year's haul of $60,000. This year's theme is disco, and the public is invited to boogie on September 22nd from 5:30-10pm. Tickets are on sale now!

© NEWS CENTER Maine