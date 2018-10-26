BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Lifting the voices of survivors. Shedding a light on domestic violence in Maine. That's the goal of the Survivor Stories Project by Caring Unlimited.

Wednesday night, Caring Unlimited shared five separate accounts of abuse and triumph, written by some of the two-thousand survivors they serve per year.

Those stories were shared anonymously and read aloud by volunteers like Sharon Kerner.

“The first time I read the stories I cry. I have to have them at least a week or so in advance so that I can just get through it without crying," Kerner said.

“We really want to acknowledge that anyone can be a victim of domestic violence and we won’t know who that person is, or where we might encounter them," said Susan Giambalvo who is the Executive Director of Caring Unlimited.

In a state where domestic violence is the leading cause of homicide deaths, Caring Unlimited is asking the community to step up.

“People have to speak out against abuse. They have to name it when they see it. They can get involved by volunteering as a hotline advocate," Giambalvo said.

© NEWS CENTER Maine