The Friendship House in South Portland caught fire Monday morning.

Officials say from what they can tell the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction somewhere in the ceiling.

A deputy chief from the South Portland Fire Dept. said firefighters resonded to the fire and it was out within a matter of 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say they are unsure at this point if people living there have to be displaced. They did say the room the fire started in is unlivable at this time due to fire and water damages.