MAINE, USA — The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for travelers planning cruises. They advise travels, particularly those with underlying health issues, to defer all cruise ship travel worldwide.

This comes amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus in the country. The U.S. CDC says that cruise ship passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases.

The CDC posted in a statement on its website that it "typically posts travel health notices for countries and other international destinations, not conveyances, such as ships, airplanes, or trains. Because of the unusual nature of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the US government is advising U.S. travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, to defer cruise ship travel."

Losing cruise ship revenue could be detrimental to Maine's economy, which in many cities is driven by tourism. According to a 2018 study conducted by DRI, a Portland-based research group, there were 400,000 cruise ship visitors that year.

The study also says that in 2018 alone, those visitors spent roughly $29 million in the state. It goes on to say visitors helped generate at least $33 million in overall economic impact and supported almost 400 jobs.

Portland, Bar Harbor, and Rockland all see major cruise lines dock each year. Bar Harbor will see the first cruise ship of the season dock on April 25. Portland and Rockland will both see their first cruise ships dock in May.

