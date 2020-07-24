Cause of Baxter State Park fire still unknown

Maine Forest Service has ruled out lightning as the cause of a fire that consumed 45 acres of the state park.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service (MFS) is still trying to determine the cause of a fire at Baxter State Park in May.

The May 21 fire occurred at an area known as T2 R10 Wels and started near the Appalachian Trail on the Penobscot River's West Branch. The blaze consumed 45 acres of land. A log cabin, two outbuildings, and a newly constructed trail bridge over Katahdin Stream were destroyed in the fire. The total estimated cost to suppress the fire is more than $33,000.

The MFS says lightning has been ruled out as a cause and the investigation is still underway.

Maine Forest Rangers and Baxter State Park personnel worked together to control the fire. Portable fire pumps pulled water from the Penobscot River and multiple MFS aircraft to delivered thousands of gallons of water to help contain the wildfire.

May Mountain Fire - Island Falls Update - 1815: Fire is 20 percent contained at 180 acres. All threatened structures have been protected. Dozer line commencing. Helicopters working flare ups. No injuries. #MEfire https://t.co/ZnBq8M19Xt — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) May 21, 2020

"This fire was fast-moving and dangerous because of the dry weather and steep terrain,” District Forest Ranger Jon Blackstone said. “Our crew and the crew from Baxter State Park worked well together and stopped this fire from spreading into remote terrain.”