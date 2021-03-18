CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver trapped in burning car rescued by police officer, good Samaritan

Officer Andre Chasse and a good Samaritan are being praised by Mechanic Falls PD and the community for their heroic save

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — In the early hours of Wednesday, March 17, a police officer with the Mechanic Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash.

The driver was trapped as the vehicle began smoking.

Officer Andre Chasse attempted to peel the windshield away from the car and the vehicle ignited into flames.

Chasse, with the help of a man who had been on his way into work, was able to pry the windshield away from the vehicle.

The driver was injured, which caused Chasse to have to carry the driver away from the vehicle.

The good Samaritan who helped Chasse was not named.