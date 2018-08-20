Catholics across the U.S., shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children, are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their anger.

The calls for a financial boycott come as the Catholic Church faces two major scandals in as many months. Last week, a grand jury report revealed that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s.

The report came two months after Pope Francis ordered disgraced ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick removed from public ministry amid allegations the 88-year-old retired archbishop sexually abused a teenage altar boy and engaged in sexual misconduct with adult seminarians decades ago.

© NEWS CENTER Maine