MAINE, USA — In 2017 a little pup named Tessa needed a ride from Virginia to her new home in Midcoast Maine.

It just so happened Bangor Police Officers Jordan Perry and Dan Place were traveling there with the Wreaths Across America convoy to Arlington National Cemetery.

Every year police departments across the state join the mission to bring Maine-made wreaths to be laid on the graves of fallen service members.

The officers promised to pick up and deliver the puppy for the new owner after she made the request in a message to the department's famous Facebook page.

Two years later, the Bangor Police Department is sharing how Tessa is doing.

The department shared that Chris, Tessa's fur-mom, has brought the pooch by the station a few times over the last couple of years, but she also keeps in touch by sending photos and videos of the pooch's life on the farm.

Tessa now has a new friend, too! Her name is Jess-sea Jelly Bean, or, just "Bean" (seen on the left).