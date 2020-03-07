Cat missing after house fire in Cape Elizabeth

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department was called to 541 Mitchell road for a house fire.
The cause is still under investigation and everyone made it out safely. However, a cat is still missing.
Cape Elizabeth Deputy Chief Steve Young credits a quick response time from his team.
"The guys got here and they found visible fire in the attic, got a line in there, and knocked it down real quick," Young said. "We're lucky with the holiday weekend, daytime fires, to have the turn out we had today."
Unfortunately, as of now, the house is too far damaged for the owners to return.