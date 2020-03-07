Cat missing after house fire in Cape Elizabeth

Unfortunately, as of now, the house is too far damaged for the owners to return.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department was called to 541 Mitchell road for a house fire.

The cause is still under investigation and everyone made it out safely. However, a cat is still missing.

Cape Elizabeth Deputy Chief Steve Young credits a quick response time from his team.



"The guys got here and they found visible fire in the attic, got a line in there, and knocked it down real quick," Young said. "We're lucky with the holiday weekend, daytime fires, to have the turn out we had today."