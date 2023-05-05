Man dies in Aroostook County crash

Timothy Crowley, 49, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1, also known as Calais Road, when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle while making a turn.

HODGDON, Maine — A man from Cary Plantation has died after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle while making a turn and crashed into a ditch at about 5 p.m. Thursday in Hodgdon.

Timothy Crowley, 49, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1, also known as Calais Road, when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle, which rolled in a ditch, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle, the Maine State Police Troop F said Thursday night in a news release.

Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a portion of the evening while crews worked to reconstruct and clean up the scene but has since reopened, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crowley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and speed is believed to have been a contributing factor, according to the police report.

Agencies who aided in the crash investigation and response include Maine State Police, Hodgdon Fire Department, Maine Department of Transportation, Southern Aroostook Ambulance, and Benn's Towing Service.