Cars.com has released its annual Child Safety Seat Honor Roll.

It's meant to highlight cars that make life easier for parents trying to install child safety seats correctly.

13 vehicles made the list by earning straight "A's" in categories that test fit for infant seats, rear and forward-facing convertible seats, and booster seats.

The list includes certain vehicles from BMW, Hyundai, Jaguar, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Wolkswagon, and Volvo.

Cars.com Child Safety Honor Roll list:

2019 BMW X7

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

2019 Nissan Maxima

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Toyota Avalon

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volvo V60





