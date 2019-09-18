Cars.com has released its annual Child Safety Seat Honor Roll.
It's meant to highlight cars that make life easier for parents trying to install child safety seats correctly.
13 vehicles made the list by earning straight "A's" in categories that test fit for infant seats, rear and forward-facing convertible seats, and booster seats.
The list includes certain vehicles from BMW, Hyundai, Jaguar, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Wolkswagon, and Volvo.
Cars.com Child Safety Honor Roll list:
2019 BMW X7
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2019 Nissan Maxima
2019 Nissan Murano
2019 Subaru Forester
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Camry
2019 Toyota 4Runner
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
2019 Volvo V60