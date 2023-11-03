Carnaval Maine is boosting local businesses during the slow season

As business owners wait for the busy summer months, Carnaval Maine is giving local restaurants and hotels a rush this weekend.

PORTLAND, Maine — The four-day-long Carnaval Maine festival is providing Mainers the chance to have some outdoor fun during the winter while helping boost our state's economy.

Brian Corcoran, the founder of Carnaval Maine and a Mainer himself, said the event "has provided an estimated 4 million dollars in economic impact."

This is the 3rd annual Carnaval. One in three people coming to the festival is from out of state, which helps give local businesses a significant boost in the winter months and inspired some creativity from local spots.

"With the influx of people in town, we thought alright let's do something outdoors," James Casey, General Manager of the Porthole said.

Casey said this is their first year creating the "Porthole Lodge" with outdoor seating, fire pits, and live music for those wanting an encore.

"We wanted to put our own spin on what Carnaval Maine has to offer and retain people in the city for all businesses to enjoy," Casey said.

The growth of the winter business season also gives employees a chance to get back to work sooner.

"When they get that call, [saying] we need you back because we do have seasonal employees who are more than excited to come back and work," Casey said.