CARIBOU, Maine — A woman from Caribou is about to have the opportunity of a lifetime: to travel to the International Space Station.
Jessica Meir, a Caribou native who graduated from Caribou High School in 1995, will be launched to the International Space Station in September.
Meir told NEWS CENTER Maine at age 5 that she wanted to be an astronaut, and about her other fulfilling career as a biologist.
In a release from NASA, Meir is expected to return in spring 2020.
According to NASA, Meir has a bachelor's degree in biology from Brown University, a master's degree in space studies from International Space University, and a doctorate in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
This will be Meir's first spaceflight.