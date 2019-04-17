CARIBOU, Maine — A woman from Caribou is about to have the opportunity of a lifetime: to travel to the International Space Station.

Jessica Meir, a Caribou native who graduated from Caribou High School in 1995, will be launched to the International Space Station in September.

Meir told NEWS CENTER Maine at age 5 that she wanted to be an astronaut, and about her other fulfilling career as a biologist.

In a release from NASA, Meir is expected to return in spring 2020.

According to NASA, Meir has a bachelor's degree in biology from Brown University, a master's degree in space studies from International Space University, and a doctorate in marine biology from Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

This will be Meir's first spaceflight.