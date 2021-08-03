Caribou to consider becoming 'Second Amendment sanctuary city'

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou is expected to consider becoming the latest Maine community to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city."
The declaration would mean that the city would prioritize the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution over state or federal gun laws, but it would be mostly symbolic and is unlikely to be recognized by law enforcement agencies.
The towns of Fort Fairfield and Paris have passed similar resolutions.
Caribou's City Council meeting Monday is closed to the public but will be streamed on the city's YouTube channel.