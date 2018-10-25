CARIBOU (NEWS CENTER Maine)—A man from Caribou is back in jail after violating his bail with new drug charges.

Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan said on Friday, October 19th, Officer Keith Ouellette conducted a bail check on 25-year-old Nathan Morrow at his residence. Ouellette was assisted by Maine Drug Enforcement Agents, and US Border Patrol Agent Kelly Cote and her K-9.

Morrow was out on 2 separate bails and subject to search and testing, Gahagan said. The search discovered a number of pipes, needles, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, fentanyl and approximately 326 grams of crystal meth valued at $32,000.

Morrow was charged with Aggravated trafficking (methamphetamine), unlawful trafficking (fentanyl) and violation of conditional release.

Morrow is being held without bail at the Aroostook County Jail. His court date is scheduled for December.

