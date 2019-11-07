DURHAM, N.H. — A road in Durham will be closed for the rest of Wednesday night after a car crashed into a telephone pole, causing significant damage.

Around 7:34 p.m. on July 10, Durham Fire and Rescue responded to 102 Rabbit Road.

Joseph Lemont, Public Information Officer for Durham Fire and Rescue, said a car had left the road, hitting and breaking a telephone pole, causing the wires to come down.

Lemont said the car rolled and came to a rest on the driver's side.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash. The driver was removed from the car and taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Lemont says the car was removed, but Central Maine Power is on scene to reset a pole. Because of the extent of the damage, CMP said Rabbit Road will likely be closed until at least after midnight.

Lemont said updates will be provided, but for the time being, drivers should find another route.