Car strikes motorized scooter, rider seriously injured

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an accident involving a car and motorized scooter.
On Sunday, September 6, just past 3:30 in the afternoon, a 33-year-old male from Portland, was seriously injured while riding a motorized scooter.
He was struck by a 2011 Ford Fiesta being driven by a 16-year-old male from Limerick.
The identity of the scooter driver is being withheld pending notification of the family.
The collision occurred in the area of Congress Street and Sheridan Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have information to please call them at 207-8748-532 or 207-874-8575.
RELATED: Collision in Vassalboro could be the result of teen falling asleep at the wheel, sheriff says
RELATED: Hudson man killed in Palmyra crash