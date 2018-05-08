BELFAST (NEWS CENTER Maine) –

Belfast Police say a woman has been transported by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle.

Investigators tell NEWS CENTER Maine the collision happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

That’s when the woman on the bike suddenly darted out of a driveway onto Route 1 (Searsport Ave.)

Police do not believe the driver of the vehicle that hit the bike was texting, distracted or driving impaired.

The woman riding the bike has not been identified.

