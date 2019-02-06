FRYEBURG, Maine — A 2018 Dodge pickup truck struck a utility pole on the Bridgton Road in Fryeburg Saturday evening.

The Fryeburg police department says that a 54-year-old man from Fryeburg was operating the truck on Route 302 when his truck crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a utility pole.

The impact of the crash brought wires down, closing that area of Route 302.

The man was treated and released at the scene without transport to the hospital.

Police say that fatigue is the cause for the crash.