WATERBORO, Maine — A woman's car made a lucky landing on solid ground after hitting a boulder and sailing over a river in Waterboro.

The York County Sheriff's Department responded to a single vehicle crash on West Road in Waterboro around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10.

Christine Morrison, 65, of Shapleigh lost control of her car and left the road, hitting some boulders on the edge of a river that connects Lake Sherburne and North West Pond, according to the department.

Morrison's car flew into the air and sailed across a river that the department says is about 15 feet wide and 7 feet deep.

Sergeant David Chauvette was investigating the case. He says the vehicle likely flew about 25 to 30 feet in order to cross the river and land on the ground.

Morrison appeared to have suffered some kind of medical event that caused her to lose control of her car.

Morrison was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford as a precaution.