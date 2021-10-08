Car hits Amish horse and buggy, ejects occupants, in Stacyville

Police say three people in the buggy were injured in the Tuesday night crash.

State police say three people were injured Tuesday night when an SUV hit an Amish horse and buggy on Station Road, ejecting the occupants of the buggy.

Nancy Perkins, 77, of Patten was headed north on Route 11, also known as Station Road, just before 7:45 p.m. when her 2019 Ford SUV crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn cart driven by 31-year-old Lydia Miller of Stacyville. The SUV then hit a mailbox and stopped on the opposite side of the road.

Miller and her three daughters were ejected from the buggy and landed on the ground off the roadway, Maine State Police Cpl. Dennis Quint said in a release.

Miller injured her hands but refused treatment, police said. Two of her daughters were taken by ambulance to a doctor in Patten for stitches, Quint said.

Miller reportedly told police that she tried to move her buggy further off the road when she saw the SUV approaching quickly.

She also said she had a lit lantern and reflective tape on the buggy.

Perkins told police she didn't see the horse and buggy, according to the release. She was not injured. Her SUV was towed from the scene, Quint said.

Police said the horse did not appear to be injured. The buggy "busted apart," police said, and members of the Amish community cleaned up the debris of the buggy and brought the horse home.