NORWAY, Maine — A car fire in Norway Wednesday evening spread to and burned the front part of an apartment building on Main Street.

The Norway Fire Department responded to the car fire on 168 Main Street around 7:52 p.m., according to the Norway Fire Chief. The flames had spread to a four-unit apartment building that the car was parked next to.

Norway fire crews worked from inside and outside of the building to put out the fire as quickly as possible. As a result, the only parts of the building that were majorly damaged were bay windows on the first and second floors. The Chief said these windows will need repairs.

Chuck Blaquiere

The scene is now cleared up, and the apartment building has been turned back over to the landlord. The two tenants living in the back part of the building were able to move in again Wednesday night.

Fire marshals will investigate details surrounding the fire Thursday.