Car crashes into McDonald's in Auburn

There were no reported injuries and the structural integrity of the building was not compromised, police say.

AUBURN, Maine — A McDonald's in Auburn was significantly damaged Tuesday morning after an SUV crashed into the building. Auburn Police say the accident happened just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the McDonald's located at 138 Center Street in Auburn.

Brian Hascall, 77, of Portland was exiting the McDonald's in a Ford Escape but realized a vehicle was coming and attempted to stop. Police say he mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and ended up back along the sidewalk and towards the entrance of the McDonald's, hitting a Ford Focus in the process.

Police say Kelly Chase, 54 of Auburn, who was driving the Ford Focus, was waiting in line at the drive-thru when Hascall hit her car.

After hitting Chase's car, Hascall hit the side of the McDonald's building causing significant damage. Police say the structural integrity of the building was not compromised and there were no reported injuries.

The McDonald's Director of Operations for the Auburn location says service was temporarily interrupted for about an hour as police assessed the scene.