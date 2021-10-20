Car crashes into Gorham restaurant, narrowly missing customers

Police said the driver and the dog in the car were unharmed.

GORHAM, Maine — Several people are lucky to be alive after a car crashed into a Gorham restaurant Wednesday night, according to police.

Gorham Police told NEWS CENTER Maine a woman who just picked up a pizza at Angelo's on Rte. 25 accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while leaving the parking lot and backed through the storefront.

It all happened around 6 p.m. The car narrowly missed a group of eight people at a table, officials said.

The driver and her dog inside the car were unharmed.

Police say the crash caused anywhere from $50,000-$60,000 worth of damages.

No charges are expected.