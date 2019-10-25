CASCO, Maine — A Windham woman totaled her car after crashing into an art gallery in Casco early Friday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 302 and Quaker Ridge Rd.

Kathryn Worster, 22, and her two-year-old daughter were in the car. Police say both were checked on at the scene and were released.

Neither had any serious injuries. Worster's was the only car involved in the crash.

Police say speed and fatigue are believed to be what caused the crash. Alcohol was not involved.

The building has what police called "significant structural damage."

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

