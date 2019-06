FRYEBURG, Maine — Route 302 in Fryeburg closed around 7 p.m. Saturday for a car crash that brought power lines down across the major road leading through the Lakes Region and into Portland, according to Fryeburg Police.

Police said the crash happened in the 900 Block of Route 302 (Bridgton Road) and that the road will be closed until about 11 p.m.

Police ask drivers to find an altenate route.

