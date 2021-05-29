Car collides with telephone poles, closes parts of Congress Street in Portland

Police say the crash happened early Saturday morning, and those involved in the crash are expected to be okay.

PORTLAND, Maine — Parts of Congress St. in Portland were closed for most of the day Saturday after an early morning crash.

Portland Police say a car went off the road, crashed, took down two telephone poles, and damaged a third. Police say there were downed wires in the road, and CMP was called in to help with the clean up.

Police say the man that was driving the car fled the scene, but was found shortly after. He was taken to the hospital for injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Police also say a woman was in the car when police arrived but she wasn't injured.