DETROIT (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Remarkably no one was hurt when a driver under the influence crashed through a porch where people were sitting and into a Detroit home on Sunday.

Maine State Police say 48-year-old Scott Nicholson from Connecticut is being charged with operating under the influence after crashing into the home on Main Street Sunday, Aug. 12.

No one was injured even though State Police say there were several people sitting in the area where the car crashed.

Blood test results taken at the time of the accident are pending, according to police.

© NEWS CENTER Maine