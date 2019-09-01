KITTERY, Maine — A new art exhibit features the demolition and rebuilding of an iconic bridge. The Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connects Kittery, Maine to Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The new design and structure cost $164.8 million to build. The entire construction was captured by 35 photographers and painters, but only 17 have made a new exhibit at the Kittery Community Center. The gallery also features drawings from young students.

“As an artist, we all look at things in different ways," said curator Bill Moore, "I really relied on that being a vast variety of things.”

The 'Breaking and Making the Sarah Long Bridge' exhibit is in the Morgan Gallery in the Kittery Community Center through April 29, 2019.

“The whole thing is really about connection," said Noelle Grattan, the chairwoman of the Digital Arts Committee. "It bridges two communities and two states."

The STAR Theatre at the KCC hosted a speaking series on the bridge that spans the Piscataqua River Wednesday night.