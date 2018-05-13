ORONO (NEWS CENTER Maine) – More than 1,650 young adults made the transition from student to graduate Saturday, at the University of Maine’s 216th commencement ceremonies in Orono.

The college held two graduations, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, to accommodate all the graduates and their families and friends.

In addition to the hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students, 34 doctoral degree candidates participated in the ceremonies inside Alfond Arena.

Senator Susan Collins participated in both ceremonies by addressing the graduates, and by simultaneously celebrating her own nephew’s graduation from the university.

This commencement also marked the last for President Susan Hunter after her nearly three decade-long career in higher education.

© NEWS CENTER Maine