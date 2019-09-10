CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The Cape Elizabeth School Board is looking making changes to the schools' sexual assault policy amid controversy in the town's high school.

The school board met Tuesday night to discuss the policy changes.

This comes after three female students were suspended for posting sticky notes in bathrooms at the town's high school warning of a 'rapist' at the school.

School officials said the students were suspended for bullying.

"On a day-to-day level we don't feel believed," one of those students, sophomore Aela Mannsmann, said. "We don't feel supported."

Superintendent Donna Wolfrom told NEWS CENTER Maine the policy changes are not a direct result of those incidents Wednesday morning.

"We were working on all these policies anyway," Wolfrom said.

The new policy would add "gender identity or expression" as a protected class, according to Wolfrom.

There will also be more training for teachers and staff.

School leaders will meet with students about the new policies once they are in effect.

A policy meeting to finalize the policy is set for October 22.