HOULTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man from Cape Elizabeth was recently charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14, state police said Friday.

State Police Det. Larry Anderson arrested 30-year-old Lawrence Ramaila Jr. without incident, state police said, and charged him with three counts of gross sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

He was also charged with violating a protection order.

Ramaila Jr. was taken to Aroostook County Jail. It wasn't clear why he was taken to that jail location rather than Cumberland County, which is closer to his listed residence, but it's possible the arrest took place in Aroostook County or nearby.

State Police Det. Chris Foxworthy assisted Det. Anderson in Ramaila Jr.'s arrest, police said.

