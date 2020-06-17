Cape Elizabeth music teacher resigns following allegations of sexual misconduct

A former student at Brunswick, Maine High School accused music teacher Mike Scarpone of being a 'sexual predator' in a detailed social media post.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A music teacher at Cape Elizabeth High School has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct with a former student at another school, officials announced in a letter to parents Tuesday.

Michael Scarpone, who was only a teacher in Cape Elizabeth for nine months, resigned after school officials became aware of a 'credible allegation' made in a social media post, according to Superintendent Donna Wolfrom.

"We have received no reports that Mr. Scarpone engaged in any inappropriate conduct while he was a teacher at our school," Wolfrom wrote in the letter.

Scarpone was placed on administrative leave immediately and resigned shortly after, Wolfrom told NEWS CENTER Maine.

In the social media post obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine, the survivor alleges Scarpone 'groomed' them from the age of 14 when they were a student at Brunswick High School where Scarpone previously taught.

The student, who has since graduated, said that Scarpone pursued a 'romantic relationship' when they were 17.

"After years of processing what happened to me, I can finally say this publicly: Mike Scarpone is a sexual predator," they said.

Scarpone was not immediately available for comment.

The Brunswick School Department also released a letter to parents Tuesday about the allegations applauding the 'bravery' of their former student.

"Our heart goes out to this young woman. As a society and as a community it’s important that the voices of survivors of sexual assault are heard. This type of alleged behavior by an adult authority figure, like a teacher, must be condemned and eradicated at all levels within the education system," Assistant Superintendent Shawn Lambert wrote.

Lambert said allegations were not reported when Scarpone was employed in Brunswick from 2010-2019.

In The survivor emphasized that Scarpone was a well-liked and trusted adult in their life.

"Mike was the source of most of my stability when I was a teenager," they said. "I was in a position where I didn't feel like I could say no to him...We had a year and a half long relationship in which I was constantly manipulated into engaging in sexual and emotional acts that I was never okay with."

They said they 'didn't want to have sex with him' but the 'threat of losing his support gave me what seemed like no other option.'

NEWS CENTER Maine has chosen not to identify the survivor at this time.

"Many of our students who worked with this teacher are hurt and confused upon hearing of this," Wolfrom told NEWS CENTER Maine. "Safety is our highest priority for our students and we want them to feel safe in school."

Wolfrom said students and parents can call the high school office for support.

"All school districts must make it easier and safer for students to come forward with their concerns," Brunswick school officials said.

The survivor said they filed reports with Brunswick Police Department and the Maine Department of Education.

Brunswick Police did not immediately return our request for comment. There is not currently an investigation by Cape Elizabeth Police, according to Chief Paul Fenton.

A spokesperson with the Department of Education told NEWS CENTER Maine they are 'unable to discuss' any information citing confidentiality.

If you or someone you know needs support, call the Maine Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine Hotline is 1-800-871-7741.

This story will be updated.