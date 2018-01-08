PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A candlelight vigil was held to remember a man who died at the scene of a traffic crash over the weekend. Twenty-two-year-old Patrick Lobor died from a stab wound and collapsed on Brighton Avenue after a three car crash on Saturday.

►Family disputes police conclusion of 'no foul play' in 22-year-old's death

Tuesday night, friends and family gathered at the Munjoy South basketball court. Many were seen hugging and crying remembering Lobor as a beautiful soul. Candles were placed on the basketball court in the shape of the letter 'P' and a heart. Some even wore T-shirts with a picture of Patrick on it.

His sister Lily Lobor tells NEWS CENTER Maine her family appreciates the community's support.

"Honestly touched from the bottom of my heart for everybody that's here to show the love for Patrick," said Lily Lobor. "He probably wouldn't have know that this many people are here for him, but I am humbled and happy for everyone who came out to support us."

Daveed Thete was longtime family friend. Thete was close to Richard, Patrick's brother, who was murdered in a Brighton Avenue apartment in 2014.

"I think (the vigil) was something Pat would be happy for, but not even just Pat, William and whatnot," said Thete. "William is his younger brother and he's got a really bright future in basketball. I think it's good for him to see that other people care about him and his family."

Police do not suspect foul play in Patrick Lobor's death. His family disputes those claims.

