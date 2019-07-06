JACKSON, N.H. — A man from the Quebec, Canada, city of Sherbrooke was fatally injured Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed in Pinkham Notch.

Dispatch relayed an emergency call to New Hampshire State Police around 2 p.m. reporting a single-motorcycle crash with serious injuries.

Jackson police responded first, with state troopers not far behind, to an area of Pinkham Notch just north of the Jackson town line, presumed though not detailed to be along Route 16 or White Mountain Road.

Troopers said they found the driver, 71-year-old Norman Groleau, over a steep embankment to the south of the road in an area that was difficult to access for emergency personnel. A rescue ensued, with fire and EMS units from Gorham and Jackson and New Hampshire DOT assisting.

About 45 minutes later, first responders were able to get to Groleau and bring him up to the road. He was immediately taken to Memorial Hospital in Conway, then flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

State police said Groleau died from his injuries early Friday at CMMC.

The crash was still under investigation, police said, and a cause had yet to be determined. Anyone with information was asked to call N.H. State Police Troop F at 603-846-3333 or email at troopf@dos.nh.gov.