Kids who attend a special non-profit camp in Maine received exciting news on Monday, regarding a generous donation.

On August 5, Camp Sunshine announced that it has accepted a check from Tropical Smoothie Cafe for $1,152,000 -- the largest donation in the nonprofit's history.

The donation is a result of fundraising efforts put on at every Tropical Smoothie Cafe location around the United States -- numbering more than 700.

In a press release, Camp Sunshine said it will use these funds to sponsor 200 families, so they can attend Camp Sunshine. It will also provide travel assistance to more than 300 families and help the non-profit continue with its outreach and expansion.

Camp Sunshine was founded in 1984 and offers retreat programs year-round to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The program is free of charge and is designed to create a support system, while also encouraging hope and joy among campers and their families.

Camp Sunshine earned Charity Navigator's highest nonprofit rating for sound fiscal management and has been awarded Gold Ribbon by the Children's Oncology Camping Association at the international level. It is also accredited by the American Camp Association.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe sponsored this week's oncology session at Camp Sunshine, when the company presented the check.