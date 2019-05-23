DEDHAM, Maine — It's almost time for Camp CaPella in Dedham to open for the summer season -- but there’s work to be done before that can happen.

On Thursday, roughly 80 people from Downeast Horizons showed up to participate in the spring clean-up at Camp CaPella. Volunteers installed docks, raked leaves, and cleaned inside and outside of the camp's buildings.

"It makes me feel good to give back," said volunteer Robin Meservey. "As they say, 'every little bit helps.'"

Downeast Horizons sees this opportunity as a chance to help its community and get the camp summer-ready for others to enjoy. Members of that community were part of Thursday’s work force.

"It's such a wonderful thing when people with disabilities can be given the opportunity to help and give back to their community," said Anthony Zambrano, Executive Director of Downeast Horizons. "They love it because they’re individuals that really want to help, but sometimes they’re not given the opportunity to do that."

Camp CaPella and Downeast Horizons both provide recreation and resources for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

Camp CaPella opens on June 30.