Cameron Stadium project nears completion in Bangor

"If they need a field hockey site, football site, soccer, track, lacrosse, anything that would be offered at the state or the regional play we’d like to do and before we couldn’t because of the condition of the field," said Vanidestine. "Years ago when we were a grass field—and it was a great field—we were [the] host. But then as other communities got turf, we ended up not being asked [to host]. So now we are going to be back on the list and saying to the MPA we’d love to host if you would like us to we’d be a host for those events."