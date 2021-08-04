Cameron Stadium project nears completion in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor school officials showed off some of the new digs at the newly renovated Cameron Stadium Wednesday.
Bangor Director of Athletics Stephen Vanidestine said the project is about 95% complete.
The field will be used for soccer, field hockey, football, lacrosse and track.
Last fall, Bangor voters approved the $2.7 million needed to install an artificial turf field installation and 8-lane track.
Vanidestine said they hope the Maine Principal Association will now consider them to host state or regional championships again.
"If they need a field hockey site, football site, soccer, track, lacrosse, anything that would be offered at the state or the regional play we’d like to do and before we couldn’t because of the condition of the field," said Vanidestine. "Years ago when we were a grass field—and it was a great field—we were [the] host. But then as other communities got turf, we ended up not being asked [to host]. So now we are going to be back on the list and saying to the MPA we’d love to host if you would like us to we’d be a host for those events."
Vanidestine says if everything goes right they are in hopes of having Bangor’s first home football game there on September 10.