SOUTH PORTLAND/BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Vigils were held across the state Tuesday night, commemorating the eleven lives lost at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

In South Portland, hundred of people filled every seat at Congregation Bet Ha'am. Religious and political leaders took to the stage, and issued a call to action.

"Let our grief galvanize us, let our mourning motivate us. Let our tears turn our hearts towards others. Let our weeping make us wise to elect leaders who actually care about our lives. Only then can we say 'let their lives be a blessing'," one rabbi said.

At Congregation Beth El in Bangor, there was a similar scene. People of all faiths and backgrounds, sitting together in solidarity.

"This is one event. This is one gathering. But the importance is what do we do tomorrow, and the day after, and the day after. That what’s really important is that we come together at these moments, and before these moments. To prevent these moments. To reach out and build community, to lift each other up and to do the work to make this city, our state, our country, the one we want where all of us are welcome and safe," Rabbi Darah Lerner said.

© NEWS CENTER Maine