ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine judge is raising concerns about a "dishonest officer" and asking the Knox County district attorney to review past cases involving the officer.

Justice Daniel Billings shared his concerns last month when he let a man withdraw his guilty plea from a 5-year-old drunken driving case.

Billings wrote that the case was "tainted by a dishonest officer" and that the state should be reviewing prior convictions. Former officer Jacob Shirey resigned from the Rockland Police Department in early 2017 amid an internal affairs investigation into allegations of misconduct and dishonesty.

A spokeswoman said District Attorney Jonathan Liberman was not available for comment Monday. An email message was left for Shirey.

