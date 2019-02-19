BANGOR, Maine — It's halftime in Bangor for the Calais boys basketball team as they take on George Stevens Academy in the class C quarterfinals. As the rest of the team heads to the locker room, freshman Kobe Saunders doesn't get a break.

"I've got to walk all the way over and play with the band," said Saunders.

Saunders serves as the basketball team manager and also leads the percussion section in the pep band.

"It's fun. I have a good time with both of them," said Saunders.

Every boys basketball game is a busy one for him.

"It's a pretty big role for him, but he's a pretty laid back kid. He takes it pretty seriously," said Saunders' mother Jayna Smith. "He does his part. He's there at all the games and does what he needs to do to help the band."

But Saunders does much more than just help the band. At Calais home games as manager, he records the varsity games during the action. And before, in between, and after the action, he's got his drum sticks in hand, pumping up the crowd alongside the pep band.

"I have to jump up quick, start that, and then I film the game. And then I stop it at halftime. Go back, play with the band, get up again and record," said Saunders.

At away games, like the Calais quarterfinal game against George Stevens Academy, Saunders keeps track of the score and other stats for the game. His ability to juggle jobs thrown at him isn't something that surprises his mother.

"As any mother would say about their child, I'm very proud of him. He's very good at managing his time. Does well in school, does well with social activities and sports," said Smith.

Saunders excels at both of his roles during basketball games, but he doesn't have a favorite.

"Depends on the day, depends how I feel," he laughed.

The Calais boys basketball team lost its quarterfinal game against George Stevens Academy on Tuesday, so Kobe Saunders will be back at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday with just one role -- playing in the pep band as the Calais girls team faces Madawaska.