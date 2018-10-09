LISBON FALLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- An emu, found after missing in the Maine woods in late-May, has a new home. NEWS CENTER Maine was there when the emu was located behind a neighbors home on June 1st. Now Rockin' T Equine Rescue in Lisbon Falls sent 'The Bird' on a trailer to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Georgia Monday afternoon.

►VIDEO: Emu-tional reunion between missing bird and animal rescue volunteers

"A lot of people have been visiting him, it's kind of sad to see him go," said Janet Tuttle, the owner of the animal rescue facility. "I'll be nervous until he gets there. I know he is going to go to a better place. It's warmer, they know what to do with him, they know what to feed him. We just winged it."

'The Bird' was sent on the 22-hour journey with grapes, water and shavings for comfort. An effort selling t-shirts raised $2,700 covered shipping costs for the emu to go south.

