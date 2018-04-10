UPDATE 10/16 11:13 p.m. – Saco police said Pratt died from his injuries Oct. 14. He was seriously injured 11 days prior during an Oct. 3 crash involving his motorcycle. Police said they were notified of the death on Oct. 15 by the state medical examiner's office. The crash remained under investigation.

UPDATE 10/4 5:47 p.m. – Police on Thursday identified both the motorcyclist and car driver involved in the crash, which remained under investigation.

The motorcyclist seriously injured in the crash was identified as 59-year-old Lee Pratt of Buxton. He was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson.

The driver of the car, a 2008 Honda Civic, was identified as 29-year-old Kayla Coniaris of Saco.

SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a car collided with him in Saco Wednesday night.

Saco Police say they received multiple 911 calls about the crash at the intersection of Buxton Road and Jenkins Road around 7:00 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Maine Medical Center Trauma Unit with serious injuries.

The intersection of Buxton Road and Jenkins Road was partially closed for several hours while the Saco Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the accident.

