BUXTON, Maine — A man was arrested last Thursday after reportedly threatening people with an ax and setting two fires in Buxton.

On May 16 around 4:35 p.m., two officers from the Buxton Police Department responded to a report of a man with an ax who was threatening people.

Gorham Police Department officers and a Windham Police Department K9 assisted in searching for the subject, later identified as Donovan Sanborn, 24, of Buxton, according to Buxton police.

Upon further investigation into the incident, officials discovered that Sanborn had set fire to a vehicle in the driveway of the home where he was threatening people. He had also set another fire in part of the woods behind this home.

As a result, the Maine Fire Marshal's Office was also notified, and they responded, too.

Sanborn was arrested and charged with arson, a Class A crime.