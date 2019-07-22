BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police arrested a 68-year-old man on Saturday after he threatened to shoot himself and then police.

Police went to Jerry Aberle's home on Dunnell Road around 10:45 a.m.after he called the Scarborough dispatch center and threatened to kill himself.

While officers were checking on Aberle's well being, he threatened two officers with multiple firearms.

Police say Aberle resisted arrest and would not cooperate with officers, who were forced to physically hold him down on the ground.

Police took a handgun and five firearms from Aberle's home, two of which were loaded.

Three of the five firearms Buxton Police seized from Aberle's home, two of which were loaded.

Buxton Police Dept.

Aberle was taken into custody and has been charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, among other charges.

The 68-year-old initially did not make his $3,000 cash bail and was moved to York County Jail in Alfred, but has since then been released on special conditions including no use or possession of dangerous weapons. Aberle is expected to appear in court on August 23.

RELATED: Buxton man threatens people with ax, sets two fires