Buxton appoints interim police chief amid investigation

An interim police chief has been appointed to serve in the town of Buxton.

BUXTON, Maine — An interim police chief has been appointed to serve in the town of Buxton, after the appointed police chief was placed on administrative leave.

Buxton's Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to name Sgt. Kevin Collins as interim police chief, "pending the return of the current police chief," Chairman Frank Pulsoni, a former officer, said during the meeting.

Buxton police Chief Troy Cline was placed on administrative leave Thursday, pending an investigation regarding an "internal personnel matter," according to officials. Cline is being paid while the investigation is being conducted.

Pulsoni said Tuesday the cause of the investigation was related to an "internal personnel matter" and added he was surprised word of Cline's administrative leave was made public since it was only discussed in an executive session.

Pulsoni added Wednesday the town could not comment further, citing state law.

Cline, who is originally from Buxton, was hired as chief of the Buxton Police Department in 2016. Previously, he served as chief of the Wiscasset Police Department for nearly five years.

According to LinkedIn, prior to that he served in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked for the Biddeford Police Department for 19 years as a sergeant and SWAT team leader.