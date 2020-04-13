BUXTON, Maine — Joseph Harmon, 48, of Buxton was arrested Saturday, April 11, 2020 at a home on 17 Townsend Road in Buxton.

Buxton Police say they responded to a call around 3:40 a.m. Saturday by a woman who said her husband was holding an intruder at gunpoint. Police found Joseph Harmon at the scene being detained at gunpoint in a first floor bathroom of the home. Police say Harmon appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his arrest.

Police say an investigation showed Harmon had stolen a neighbor's vehicle before breaking into the home on 17 Townsend Road. Police also found a handgun they say Harmon dropped on the ground between two nearby parked vehicles.

Buxton Police Department

Joseph Harmon is facing multiple charges, including burglary, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and theft by unauthorized use.

Harmon is being held at the York County Jail. Bail is set at $2,000.

