A Buxton home and garage were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

Buxton Fire and Rescue responded just after midnight to a fire that started in the garage and spread into the home on Long Plains Road.

There were no injuries, Buxton fire chief Jake Freeman told the Portland Press Herald. He added that the cause is unknown because of “heavy fire involvement by the time we arrived.”

“Unfortunately it’s a total loss,” said Capt. Freeman. “It was pretty much a total loss prior to us arriving there.”

The department said it was aided by units from Gorham, Scarborough, Standish, Waterboro, and Hollis.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Holden man charged with harassment, trespassing, mischief, violating governor's stay-at-home order

RELATED: Maine Department of Labor starts schedule for unemployment calls during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: 10 deaths out of 456 confirmed Mainers with COVID-19

RELATED: Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans' during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Maine food resources and retail adjustments during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic